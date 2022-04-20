First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

FHB opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,062.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 697,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

