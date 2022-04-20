First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,301. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 687,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 807,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Horizon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

