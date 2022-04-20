First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FR traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.32. 906,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.