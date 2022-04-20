First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNLIF. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

