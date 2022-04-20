First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,922,094. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 in the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.92 billion and a PE ratio of 27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.84. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

