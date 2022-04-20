FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. 43,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

