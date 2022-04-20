FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.
TSE FSV opened at C$172.54 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$166.48 and a 1-year high of C$256.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 44.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$178.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$213.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$209.40.
About FirstService (Get Rating)
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
