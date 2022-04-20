FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

Get FirstService alerts:

TSE FSV opened at C$172.54 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$166.48 and a 1-year high of C$256.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 44.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$178.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$213.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$209.40.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.