FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $856.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstService stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average is $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a one year low of $130.56 and a one year high of $202.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

