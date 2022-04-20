Fiserv (FISV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY22 guidance at $6.40-6.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.400-$6.550 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,126,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

