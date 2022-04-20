Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Fisker has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the third quarter worth about $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $11,273,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

