Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

FSR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

