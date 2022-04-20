Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.50.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.22. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
