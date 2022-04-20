Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.22. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

