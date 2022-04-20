Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $170.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.90 million. Five9 reported sales of $137.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $755.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $757.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $935.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.86 million to $972.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.05.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.23.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

