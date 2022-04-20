Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

