FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

FLT stock opened at $261.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day moving average of $239.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

