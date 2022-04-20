Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

