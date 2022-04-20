Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flex by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

