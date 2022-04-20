Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

