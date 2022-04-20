Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.01) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of FLUIF opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.