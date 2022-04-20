Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
FMX opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
