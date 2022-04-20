Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

FMX opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

