Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.