Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of F opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,132,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,140,000 after buying an additional 799,498 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 262,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 177,192 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 56,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

