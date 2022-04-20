FormFactor (FORM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q1 guidance at $0.35-$0.43 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CL King lifted their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

