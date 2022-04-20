Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FWONK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.83.

FWONK opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

