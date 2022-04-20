Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Forrester Research by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 134.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 119,831 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

