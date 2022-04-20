Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Now Covered by Investec

Investec initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FTTRF opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

