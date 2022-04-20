Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $335.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.78. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.