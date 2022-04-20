Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.12.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Fortis alerts:

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,724,819.35. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$63.62 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.32 and a 1-year high of C$65.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.85. The company has a market cap of C$30.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.