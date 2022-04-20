Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. UBS Group cut Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

FTS opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Fortis has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

