Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTS. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

FTS opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Fortis has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $313,094,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $153,165,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $92,197,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortis by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,179,000 after buying an additional 1,803,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

