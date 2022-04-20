Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

FBHS opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

