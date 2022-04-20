Forward Air (FWRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Forward Air has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.150-$1.190 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

