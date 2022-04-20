Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

