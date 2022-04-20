Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.82%.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $21,411,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

