Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Critical Review

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 56.44% 11.57% 11.26% Excellon Resources -152.21% -53.77% -23.57%

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 24.46 $733.70 million $3.85 43.16 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.75 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.48

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 6 6 0 2.38 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $182.10, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

