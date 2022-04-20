Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$225.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.58.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,284. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

