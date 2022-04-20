Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$225.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.58.
Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,284. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
