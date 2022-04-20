Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$199.20.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 115,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,726. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$158.27 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.07 billion and a PE ratio of 43.52.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6796262 EPS for the current year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total transaction of C$4,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,366,488. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.