Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FELE. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

