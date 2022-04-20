Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.