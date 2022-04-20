Franklin Financial Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

