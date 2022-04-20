Franklin Financial Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77.
Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.
Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Financial Services (FRAF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.