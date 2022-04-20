freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRTAF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of freenet from €29.00 ($31.18) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.
freenet Company Profile (Get Rating)
freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.
