freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRTAF. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of freenet from €29.00 ($31.18) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. freenet has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

freenet Company Profile (Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

