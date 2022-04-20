Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FSNUY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.24) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($45.48) to €34.50 ($37.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
