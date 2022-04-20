Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.29) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.19) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.76) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.11) to GBX 800 ($10.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,045.63 ($13.60).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 783 ($10.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 731.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 807.73. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.98). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.