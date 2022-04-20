Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,175.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 6,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,303. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

