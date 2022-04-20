FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,523,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,040,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00.

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,883. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $318.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

