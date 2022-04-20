FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,523,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,040,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00.
NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,883. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $318.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
