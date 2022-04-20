FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,201. The company has a market capitalization of $319.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,573,357 shares in the company, valued at $78,311,285.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,679.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.