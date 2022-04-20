Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

