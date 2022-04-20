Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

