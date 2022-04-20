Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

FLGT opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

